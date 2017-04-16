Volunteer diver dies from injuries in Fort Hood search operation

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A diver died Sunday morning from injuries sustained Saturday during a search operation at Fort Hood.

The diver, a volunteer with the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department Dive Team, was evacuated by ground ambulance to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, stabilized, and transported by air to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. The diver did not survive and died early Sunday morning.

More than 70 emergency personnel including swift-water rescue teams and military air and land units have participated in a search for a driver who vanished last Tuesday during a flash flooding event on the Army post. The driver’s car was located, but the driver has still not been found.

That driver was reportedly swept into Clear Creek near Turkey Run Road just before 6 a.m. April 11.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, Fort Hood Emergency Services responded to a “diver in distress” call in House Creek, which is downstream from Clear Creek where the driver disappeared.

Fort Hood investigators and the Morgan’s Point Resort Police will conduct separate investigations into the diver’s death.

Officials have not released the driver’s name or the diver’s name.