Volunteer diver dies from injuries in Fort Hood search operation

By Published: Updated:
Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services personnel and 89th Military Police Brigade Soldiers respond to a Clear Creek high-water rescue site off Turkey Run Road where ongoing swift-water rescue efforts continue searching for an individual whose car was swept into the creek by fast moving waters over the roadway just before 6 a.m. April 11. In addition, a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, AH-64 Apache helecopter conducts an aerial search for the missing individual. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Mary Mittlesteadt, III Corps PAO)
Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services personnel and 89th Military Police Brigade Soldiers respond to a Clear Creek high-water rescue site off Turkey Run Road where ongoing swift-water rescue efforts continue searching for an individual whose car was swept into the creek by fast moving waters over the roadway just before 6 a.m. April 11. In addition, a 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, AH-64 Apache helecopter conducts an aerial search for the missing individual. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Mary Mittlesteadt, III Corps PAO)

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A diver died Sunday morning from injuries sustained Saturday during a search operation at Fort Hood.

The diver, a volunteer with the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department Dive Team, was evacuated by ground ambulance to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, stabilized, and transported by air to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. The diver did not survive and died early Sunday morning.

More than 70 emergency personnel including swift-water rescue teams and military air and land units have participated in a search for a driver who vanished last Tuesday during a flash flooding event on the Army post. The driver’s car was located, but the driver has still not been found.

That driver was reportedly swept into Clear Creek near Turkey Run Road just before 6 a.m. April 11.

At about 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, Fort Hood Emergency Services responded to a “diver in distress” call in House Creek, which is downstream from Clear Creek where the driver disappeared.

Fort Hood investigators and the Morgan’s Point Resort Police will conduct separate investigations into the diver’s death.

Officials have not released the driver’s name or the diver’s name.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s