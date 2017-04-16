Police say North Texas boy, 1, dies after being left in car

BURLESON, Texas (AP) — Police say a North Texas toddler has died after apparently being left in the family’s car for several hours.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports officials say 1-year-old Kingston Jackson of Burleson died Friday night after being transported to a Fort Worth hospital.

A medical examiner’s report Saturday didn’t immediately list a cause or manner of death.

Burleson police spokeswoman DeAnna Phillips says the boy may have been in the car for five hours before being found around 7 p.m. Friday by his mother.

Forecasters say temperatures Friday afternoon in Burleson reached the low 80s.

The boy would have turned 2 in May.

