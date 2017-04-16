First Austin Baptist Church celebrates with Easter services

By Published: Updated:
Created by church members, the flower cross is one of the First Baptist Church annual Easter traditions. (KXAN Photo / Kyle Kovilaritch)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Baptist Church of Austin is hosting their annual Easter services Sunday morning.

Services will start at 11 a.m. at the church located on 9th Street and Trinity Street and is open to the public.

Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Griff Martin will deliver the Easter morning message on the theme “resurrection glimpses.” The services will also include music sung by the Sanctuary Choir before and after the morning message.

As part of their annual Easter tradition, children, parents and their congregants have decorated the flower cross located in front of the church. The cross is popular to many members of the church and many have taken pictures in front of the cedar cross before and after the Easter services.

For more information about First Austin and their services, click here.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s