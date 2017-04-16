First Austin Baptist Church celebrates with Easter services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Baptist Church of Austin is hosting their annual Easter services Sunday morning.

Services will start at 11 a.m. at the church located on 9th Street and Trinity Street and is open to the public.

Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Griff Martin will deliver the Easter morning message on the theme “resurrection glimpses.” The services will also include music sung by the Sanctuary Choir before and after the morning message.

As part of their annual Easter tradition, children, parents and their congregants have decorated the flower cross located in front of the church. The cross is popular to many members of the church and many have taken pictures in front of the cedar cross before and after the Easter services.

For more information about First Austin and their services, click here.