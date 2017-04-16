Easter service under I-35 offers dignity, a helping hand to homeless downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people – many of them homeless — attended a different kind of Easter service in downtown Austin Sunday afternoon.

The Austin New Church held Easter service under Interstate 35 between 7th and 8th Streets downtown that included live music, a free lunch and communion to recognize the dignity of people who find themselves homeless in the Austin community.

Members of several churches joined them to serve food and hugs along with donations of socks, shoes and other necessities for those in need.

KXAN photojournalist Frank Martinez takes you there in the video above.

The Austin New Church said this is their ninth year holding this service downtown.