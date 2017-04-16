Cleveland police: Manhunt underway for man who live-streamed homicide

This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect that police say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook.

Calvin Williams said Sunday that he’s urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed.

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

