AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Barton Springs Pool is now open after Tuesday’s heavy rains caused the pool to close.

The pool will now resume its regular operating hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and close on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for routine cleaning.

For more information about the pool and its operating hours, contact the Barton Springs Pool Hotline at 512-867-3080 or the Recreation Department’s Aquatic Administration and Training Center at 512-974-9330.