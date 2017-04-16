ACC asks its community for input on campus carry

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Texas’ campus carry law was implemented Aug. 1, 2016, for public universities in Texas, the law doesn’t go into effect until Aug. 1,2017, for community colleges. The law permits licensed handgun owners to carry concealed weapons on most locations on campus including classrooms. Austin Community College and community colleges around the state are now tailoring their policies to determine the “exclusionary zones” where guns will be banned on campus.

ACC has already hosted one community forum at their Round Rock campus where attendees asked campus leaders about securing classrooms in the event of a shooter and preventing a “hero vigilante” effect on gun owners.

There are two more forums being held to gather feedback on campus carry at ACC. The next will be held at the ACC Riverside Campus Tuesday, April 18, in Building G from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Another forum will be held on April 28 at the Highland Campus Social Staircase from 1 to 2:30 p.m. At the Highland Campus forum, the college’s draft recommendations will be presented.

ACC welcomes input from students, faculty, staff and community members. You can take a campus carry survey and share your thoughts at http://www.austincc.edu/campus-carry.

