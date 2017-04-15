Police investigating woman’s body found in Waller Creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating the scene where a woman’s body was found in Waller Creek early Saturday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department located the woman’s body before 4:30 a.m. near the 700 block of East Sabine Street and 4th Street. According to ATCEMS, the woman was reported to have fallen into the creek.

EMS pronounced the woman in her 20s dead at the scene.

Detectives are at the scene. KXAN will update the story as more information is released.