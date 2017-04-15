Neighbors evacuated after SWAT team called to burglary

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors were evacuated from their homes in a southwest Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning after SWAT was called to a nearby burglary.

Officers got a 911 call around 10 p.m. Friday when a suspect broke into a home in the 4900 block of Trail Winds Drive. When they got to the scene, they found that the suspect was possibly barricaded inside the home and might have a weapon. For safety, immediate neighbors were evacuated.

The SWAT team was called to the neighborhood and Air 1 assisted in patrolling. Police say it’s unclear if anyone was inside the house with the suspect.

Police say the standoff ended peacefully. No further information has been released at this time.

