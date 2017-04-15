Local volunteers shave their heads for pediatric cancer research

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens are braving the shave this Saturday to support childhood cancer research.

The Dell Children’s Medical Center is hosting their annual head-shaving fundraiser to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a national nonprofit which funds grants for pediatric cancer research.

Cancer patients and survivors, family and friends who lost a loved one to cancer and volunteers will cut their hair for a cause.

This marks the 12th year the Children’s Blood and Cancer Center at Dell Children’s has participated in the annual fundraiser. Since then, the medical center has received $150,00 in grants from the St. Baldrick’s foundation.

The grants have helped support pediatric oncology research, a new data base for Dell Children’s and new infusion chairs for patients. Currently, there at 86 pediatric oncology studies that are ongoing at Dell Children’s.

The family event will be held at the healing garden at Dell Children’s Medical Center from noon to 2 p.m.

Food, children’s activities and resources from local organizations will be provided during the event.

For more information about St. Baldrick’s or to donate, click here.