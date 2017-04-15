911 dispatchers talk stress, love of job for National Telecommunicators Week

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – They are the unsung heroes, walking people through some of the scariest times. On Saturday, 911 call takers and dispatchers received some well-deserved recognition as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Weeks wrapped up.

“This is Travis County with a transfer it’s at 180 and Burleson,” said Travis County Sheriff’s Office Communications Supervisor Melanie Rhodes while answering a 911 call in between an interview with KXAN.

Rhodes says it’s often that the first person to help in an emergency isn’t dressed in a uniform, but rather answering phones in a dimly lit 911 call center.

“You know being a, what we call the ‘first-first responders,’ is kind of a silent job,” said Rhodes.

With the job comes a lot of challenges, and ask any of those in the industry and the No. 1 challenge is easy to think of.

“It’s stressful yeah,” said Austin Police Department 911 call taker Genevieve Thomas.

“It’s a very high stress environment,” said APD Commander Nick Wright.

“It’s a stressful job,” said Rhodes. “A lot of those things that we hear, we don’t have the time to process them because we are onto the next call so quickly.”

Every year, over one million 911 phone calls are made in the Austin area alone, that’s almost three thousand calls every single day — meaning there’s not much time for a break.

“You can expect to be tethered to your desk for about nine hours and 15 minutes out of the day,” said Rhodes. “You eat at your desk; you do everything that you need to do in a 15-minute break. Use the bathroom, make phone calls, heat-up your food, come right back to your desk. Eat your food stuff your food in your cheek while you’re taking a phone call.”

The long hours, intense concentration and the emotions attached are likely the cause of the constant turnover.

“We’re always hoping to get more staff,” said Rhodes. “Right now, we work at minimum staffing.”

The minimum staffing requirement is six people. Rhodes says that includes two dispatchers, one working the east side of the county, one working the west side of the county and four call-takers. Adding staff would not only help the morale of the call center but also improve response times.

“If we’re getting to answer more calls quickly then we’re getting to send officers more quickly,” said Rhodes.