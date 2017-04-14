VIDEO: Thieves snatch copper wire from Austin garage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A southeast Austin homeowner caught two men stealing copper wire from their house on Wednesday.

Austin police were called to the neighborhood southeast of the Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive intersection following the theft. The homeowner tells KXAN the suspects got away with about $250 worth of copper electrical wire.

Home surveillance video shows the men trying to hide their faces from the driveway-facing camera as they steal the wire.

The two men were in a black Mustang with a faded hood and roof and two different rims. The right tail light was also out on the car.

Anyone with information on the theft can submit a tip to the Austin Police Department here or through Capital Area Crime Stoppers.

Last December, thieves were able to steal nearly $500,000 worth of copper wire from a vacant building in east Austin over the course of three months. Police determined the damage done to the facility was more than $1 million and could possibly have exceeded $3 million.