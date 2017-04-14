VIDEO: Thieves snatch copper wire from Austin garage

By Published:
Copper wire thieves sneak into southeast Austin garage on April 12, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
Copper wire thieves sneak into southeast Austin garage on April 12, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A southeast Austin homeowner caught two men stealing copper wire from their house on Wednesday.

Austin police were called to the neighborhood southeast of the Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive intersection following the theft. The homeowner tells KXAN the suspects got away with about $250 worth of copper electrical wire.

Home surveillance video shows the men trying to hide their faces from the driveway-facing camera as they steal the wire.

The two men were in a black Mustang with a faded hood and roof and two different rims. The right tail light was also out on the car.

Anyone with information on the theft can submit a tip to the Austin Police Department here or through Capital Area Crime Stoppers.

Last December, thieves were able to steal nearly $500,000 worth of copper wire from a vacant building in east Austin over the course of three months. Police determined the damage done to the facility was more than $1 million and could possibly have exceeded $3 million.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s