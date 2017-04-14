Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number one story and video this week will probably not be a surprise to most. The story of an Austin massage parlor busted for alleged prostitution made its way around the country after a specific detail was highlighted above all others: suspicion was initially raised when hundreds of condoms were found clogging pipes beneath the massage parlor. These are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week:

5. Lubbock officers run down as they wrestle for control of SUV

4. Blanco ISD counselor arrested for alleged relationship with student 

3. Trash can parade down flooded street 

2. Water rescue on I-35 frontage road in San Marcos 

1. Massage parlor busted after hundreds of condoms clog pipes

