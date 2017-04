CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — The Easter Bunny took a different approach to hopping its way to Texas.

The bunny jumped out of a plane and skydived its way to the Calallen neighborhood in Corpus Christi.

Video shows the bunny’s floppy ears and cotton tail flying in the wind. He was practicing for Sunday’s festivities at the Church of Hope.

The skydive is part of the helicopter egg drop and other activities held for area children.