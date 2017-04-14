No charges for driver in Bastrop mobile home crash that killed 2

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Despite the fact an investigation showed he wasn’t on a designated route for the kind of mobile home he was hauling, the man driving the truck a woman crashed into, leaving her and her son dead, will not face charges.

In February 2016, Jorge Segovia was driving on Farm Road 535, southwest of Smithville. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the mobile home was too wide for the small two-lane road. A permit shows his load was 16-feet wide. KXAN measured one lane of the road, which is only about 12-feet wide.

Deborah Jackson, 50, was driving a Dodge Durango in the westbound lane of FM 535 when she hit the mobile home going eastbound. DPS says the mobile home was partially in the westbound lane. Jackson and her son Jake, 12, were killed and two others were injured.

The attorney on the case told KXAN Thursday a grand jury decided the driver should not be charged. Now, a pending lawsuit could be the only way Jackson’s family will receive closure.

“Chris lost half his family, he lost his wife and one of his two children in this horrific crash,” attorney Brad Bonilla said. “The fact that nobody is being criminally prosecuted for it means the only thing we have left to hold somebody responsible for this is through the civil court system. That’s it.”

Bonilla also says they have paperwork that proves Segovia and the company that hired him had multiple safety violations in the past. He also says Segovia has been ticketed before for driving an oversized mobile home in Central Texas.