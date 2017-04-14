Nintendo discontinues NES Classic edition after 5 months

WCMH Published:
NES Classic (Nintendo of America photo)
NES Classic (Nintendo of America photo)

(WCMH) – If you still want an NES Classic Edition, you need to act fast, Nintendo is discontinuing the hard to find console.

Nintendo confirmed to IGN Thursday the last shipments are going out to retailers throughout April.

The console allowed gamers to play older games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong.

Nintendo provided the following statement to IGN:

Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year. We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.

Nintendo also said they didn’t intend for the console to be a long-term product, but they added extra shipments due to high demand.

The NES Classic was released in November and was plagued by supply issues leading up to Christmas.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s