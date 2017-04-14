Meet Daisy!

By Published:

April showers bring Daisy the flower. She is our sweet pet of the week. Christine Rankin of Texas Humane Heroes dropped by to talk about adopting, and fostering heartworm positive dogs. She explained that it is heartworm awareness month, and heartworms are nothing to be scared of. She said only dogs can get heartworms, and they are contracted from mosquitoes.  Texas Humane Heroes will pay for adopted dogs to get treated.  Christine recommends that some people foster a heartworm positive dog, so the dog can get treatment, and then get placed into right home.  She said they always need help with fostering, and volunteering.  They are also in need of donations like blankets, and cleaning supplies.

 

For more information go to https://humaneheroes.org/find-a-pet/

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s