Meet Daisy!

April showers bring Daisy the flower. She is our sweet pet of the week. Christine Rankin of Texas Humane Heroes dropped by to talk about adopting, and fostering heartworm positive dogs. She explained that it is heartworm awareness month, and heartworms are nothing to be scared of. She said only dogs can get heartworms, and they are contracted from mosquitoes. Texas Humane Heroes will pay for adopted dogs to get treated. Christine recommends that some people foster a heartworm positive dog, so the dog can get treatment, and then get placed into right home. She said they always need help with fostering, and volunteering. They are also in need of donations like blankets, and cleaning supplies.

For more information go to https://humaneheroes.org/find-a-pet/