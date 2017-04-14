Man gets 5 years for Dallas stomping death of his puppy

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the 2016 stomping death of his puppy following a night of drinking alcohol.

The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2ou7nkY ) reports 36-year-old Thyren Justus acknowledged being too drunk to remember beating his Australian shepherd named Luke.

A judge in Dallas sentenced Justus, who pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty. Justice testified Thursday that he couldn’t recall what happened to his 5-month-old dog.

An attorney for Justus sought probation and said his client is a recovering alcoholic.

Dallas police in March 2016 responded to reports of a disturbance at some apartments, a dog barking and stomping sounds.

The News reports Justus was evicted following his arrest, moved to Oklahoma to live with a relative and later relocated to San Angelo.

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com