Longhorns prepping for Orange-White Spring Game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not exactly football season yet, but tell that to the Longhorns team members who will be suiting up in the burnt orange this weekend for the Orange-White Spring Game.

The annual scrimmage starts at 1 p.m. at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium but fans are encouraged to come out and enjoy other activities before the game. Admission is free for all events and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Saturday’s game will be a good chance to see Westlake High alum Sam Ehlinger officially in action as a Longhorn.

The team had their final practice before the game on Thursday afternoon.

Fan Fest in the Red McCombs Red Zone starts at 11 a.m. The Longhorn Network starts its pregame show at noon.