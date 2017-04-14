It’s prom season, remind your kids about distracted driving

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Your teenage driver might soon be hitting the road on their way to prom. You should make sure they know that Snapchatting about their big night while on the way could turn deadly.

April is Distracted Driving Month and it’s your duty as a parent to make sure your children understand what the consequences could be.

Dr. Lee Chilton with Neighbors Health joined KXAN News at Noon anchor Kate Weidaw to discuss the dangers and had seven ways to limit distractions.

They are:

Get off your phone Avoid multitasking Let passengers do the work Save serious talk for later Use voice commands and Bluetooth sparingly Use your smartphone to drive safer Make your drive time quiet time

