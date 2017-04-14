Free Fun for Easter Weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a three-day weekend for many Austin families. Our partners at Free Fun in Austin have some ideas for you and your kids this holiday weekend.
- Fusebox Festival – Friday from 10:00 a.m to midnight, Saturday from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 11:00 p.m. Part performance festival, part film festival, part music and visual art festival, part culinary and social event, part public art project, and everything in between, the festival is truly a multi-track experience, built on a deep belief in creating space for the unexpected, for discovery, for experimentation, and creativity. This year’s festival will feature over 100 unique performances, installations, talks, and events from all over the world. The festival is FREE to attend, but to help plan your festival experience, reservations to most performances and events are available here. A small percentage of tickets for each event will be available at the door for walk-ups. View full event schedule and locations here.
- Domain NORTHSIDE: Abloom – Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Domain NORTHSIDE is blossoming. Take part in spring-inspired activities at your favorite Domain NORTHSIDE and Rock Rose spots. Enjoy a bouquet of complimentary events, floral photo ops, and a selfie scavenger hunt with major prize packages, plus exclusive offers and specials, a chance to contribute to Austin Sunshine Camps, and giveaways galore. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos from 9:00 a.m. to noon. At 6:00 p.m. the Austin Symphony will give a special performance. Activities take place on the NORTHSIDE lawn. FREE! The Domain NORTHSIDE, 1700 Domain Blvd, Austin.
- Easter Egg Festival at the Capitol – Saturday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Bring your cameras, blankets, Easter baskets, and a picnic lunch. Hosted by First United Methodist Church, this event is open to the public, so bring your friends and non-perishable food donations for the Capital Area Food Bank, or new plastic eggs to help with next year’s event. Barbecue and hot dogs will be available for sale with all proceeds supporting First UMC’s Eurasia Mission Team. A Stony’s Pizza food truck will be onsite with food available for purchase. FREE! Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave, Austin.
- Easter Egg Hunt at Austin Animal Center – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Easter Bunny is almost here, and he needs a loving home. Join Austin Animal Center for an Easter Egg hunt for homeless pets. From a “tiny tot egg hunt” for the smallest dogs to a bunny-petting station, to waived adoption fees, the Easter Bunny has delivered! You are invited to bring any types of treats and toys for cats, dogs, and even fresh veggies for the bunnies. Family friendly and FREE! Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, Austin.
- Spring Eggstravaganza – Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Let your little ones search high and low for treat-filled eggs (don’t worry, they’re compostable and eco-friendly!) Hot coffee, mimosas, and brunch will be ready and available for purchase. Plus, local favorite Staci Gray will play a kids’ concert after the hunt. Kids 0-3 will have their turn at the eggs first, from 11-11:30 a.m. Kids 4-6 will begin their search at 11:30 a.m. Staci Gray comes on at noon. In.gredients will also be providing paints and flower pots so kids can express themselves and decorate their own planters. Admission is FREE! 2610 Manor Rd, Austin.