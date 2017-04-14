FDA issues recall for Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The Federal Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall of Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets made by the Standard Homeopathic Company.

The tablets, used to comfort babies who are teething, were deemed unsafe after they were found to contain inconsistent amounts of belladonna, which the FDA says pose a “serious health hazard” to kids.

The FDA claims the effects of belladonna are unpredictable and told the Standard Homeopathic Company there is “no known safe dose or toxic dose of belladonna in children because of the many factors that affect it.”

The company halted the production and shipment of the tablets in October, but they may be stocked in stores and in some consumer’s cabinets.

The FDA says consumers with the teething tablets should discard the product immediately and call the company at 1-800-991-3376 with questions regarding the recall.

You should also contact your physician or health care provider if you believe your child has experienced any issues related to taking this product.