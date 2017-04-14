Eat at McDonald’s on Good Friday and raise money for the 100 Clubs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking to give to a good cause while getting some lunch, consider heading over to a McDonald’s as part of the 10th Annual Good Friday Fundraiser.

On Friday, April 14, all of the McDonald’s in Central Texas will donate a percentage of sales generated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the 100 Clubs. The money raised will help families of first responders who were killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

The executive staff of the Austin Police Department will be doing their best to take your orders at the McDonald’s at 414 W. MLK in Austin from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First responders from other departments will be stationed at McDonald’s throughout the area to show support for the fundraiser.

“Every year, I am honored to get behind the counter at McDonald’s and serve the community during the Good Friday Fundraiser,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley. “With this being the 10th Annual event, I think it really is a true testament to how first responders, families and the community come together to show support for such a great cause.”

In 2016, local McDonald’s restaurants raised $14,000 for The 100 Club of Central Texas.