Court won’t release Ethan Couch from jail

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2016 file photo provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department, Ethan Couch, 18, appears in a booking photo, in Fort Worth, Texas. Couch, who used an "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving wreck, will appear at a hearing Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, over whether to transfer his case to the adult system. Couch could face 120 days in jail as part of an adult sentence and if he violated his probation, up to 10 years for each of the four people killed in the 2013 wreck. (Tarrant County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)

AUSTIN (AP) — Lawyers who used an “affluenza” defense for a Texas teenager in a fatal 2013 drunken-driving wreck have failed to secure his release from jail.

The Texas Supreme Court denied the request Thursday for 20-year-old Ethan Couch, who was 16 when his crash killed four people near Fort Worth.

Couch received 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter and other juvenile charges. A defense expert used the term “affluenza” during trial, suggesting Couch was coddled into a sense of irresponsibility by his wealthy parents.

After an online video appeared to show Couch at a party where people were drinking, Couch and his mother briefly fled to Mexico in December 2015.

A judge then moved the case to adult court, ruled Couch violated his probation and imposed the jail sentence that Couch’s attorneys challenged.

