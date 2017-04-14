Burnet Co. Sheriff’s office employee killed in Lampasas shooting

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWKT) — A second woman has died after a shooting Thursday morning in Lampasas, the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say it started at 11:49 a.m. Thursday with a 911 call from a mobile phone at 702 West North Avenue in Lampasas.

Officers got little information from the call before it ended, hearing only from one of the women: “She’s got a gun” and “my wife, I told her I wanted a divorce.”

Lampasas police officers arrived and set up around the house when they heard a woman yelling for help. They reported hearing what sounded like two gunshots a few seconds apart.

Lampasas County Sheriff’s deputies and a Texas highway patrolman arrived to help and forced entry through the front door.

They found one woman, identified as 47-year-old Deborah Chance, dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

A second woman, identified as 24-year-old Millie Chance, was found alive but also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked, Chance died Friday from her injuries.

The Texas Rangers have been assisting with processing the crime scene.

