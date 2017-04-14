Big Spring High honors students who died in crashes as prom king and queen

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID) — As high schools across the country celebrate prom this spring, Big Spring High students did something pretty remarkable.

They decided to honor two students who passed away in two separate car crashes, as honorary prom king and queen.

Dylan Lance lost his life in a 2015 crash, and Shelley Lopez in another crash in 2014.

Lance’s father, Blake Lance, tells Local 2/Fox 24 that he can’t find the words to describe how he feels about the thoughtful honor on the year his son and Shelley would’ve graduated.

“I thought it was awesome that they still remember him and they haven’t forgotten him,” Lance said. “It’s almost been two years.”

Big Spring ISD’s director of communications says the two students were a big part of their class, and the district feels fortunate to have students that want to reserve this honor for the ones who can’t join them.

“It was a testament to the character of the kids at the school that wanted to do that,” George Bancroft said. “It’s a testament to the lives that were lived by Dylan and Shelley.”

“It’s difficult for students to go through that experience,” he said. “It’s a little somber but also a celebration of their lives.”

Both Shelley and Dylan would have graduated in 2017, and although they won’t be there Lance says it’s comforting to know that Dylan’s peers still think about his son.

“It means a lot to me and his mother, so there’s nothing I can say in words that would express my feelings for what they did for him,” Lance said.

Big Spring High School still had their students vote on a prom king and queen, in addition to the honorary royalty.