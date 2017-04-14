Autopsy results released for Texas children killed by pesticide

KAMR Published:
Lubbock poisoning scene (KAMR photo)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) – A Lubbock pathologist has released his findings in the death of the four Balderas children.

In each release, the pathologist Thomas Parsons, M.D. says the children died of acute aluminum phosphide exposure.

The report says the humidity released enough phosphine gas under the house to make the family sick. When someone attempted to wash away the pellets, more gas was released causing the children and family members to become critically ill.

A family member was using Weevil-cide to get rid of pests underneath the Balderas’ house.

The children died on January 2, 2017.

The documents state that “while phosphine gas is difficult to detect in postmortem testing, the history, clinical presentation and autopsy findings make it clear that aluminum phosphide exposure is the proximate cause of death.

