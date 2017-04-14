Austin neighborhood hires Travis County constables to patrol, ticket

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Concerns about inadequate staffing of patrol officers at the Austin Police Department has neighborhoods across the city taking safety enforcement matters into their own hands, by hiring Travis County Constables to conduct directed patrols.

“Several of the neighbors were concerned about the amount of speeding that was going on, especially during the rush hour periods of time,” explained Pieter Sybesma, president of the Highland Park West Balcones Area Association, or HPWBANA. “It was difficult to get APD, with their manpower shortage, out here during those rush hour times to do any sort of traffic enforcement.”

In hopes of offering their own solution to combat crime and increase safety and security in the area, HPWBANA began hiring a constable in 2015. That year, neighbors donated funds to pay for 118 hours of patrol. In 2016, they donated in order to pay for 136 hours. By the end of 2017, the neighborhood hopes to hire a constable for more than 150 patrol hours.

“We just want to make it as safe a neighborhood as possible,” said Sybesma, whose neighborhood is just west of North MoPac near Ranch to Market 2222. “The concern is that APD does not have enough patrol officers to be able to at least do the traffic enforcement that neighborhoods want and expect, especially on the major streets that go through their neighborhoods.”

Neighbors say they believe it’s working.

The constable primarily issues traffic citations in the neighborhood by enforcing state law, not city ordinances, which include speed limit, school zone, and cut-through traffic violations. The tickets go to Justice of the Peace Court, not Municipal Court.

