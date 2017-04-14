Austin man accused of killing his stepmom tries to escape from jail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who is in jail charged with murder in the stabbing death of his step-mom tried to escape by hiding in a recycling bin, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says on April 3, 20-year-old Pontrey Jones, while showering in the downtown jail, was able to get out, put on his jail jumpsuit and elude the on-duty corrections officer and a jail nurse.

Surveillance video showed Jones was able to go through two security slider doors without any detection. Once in the corridor, Jones climbed into a 48-gallon recycling bin and hid there for approximately 10 minutes until an officer found him.

After being placed back into his cell, Jones told authorities he was “hoping to be wheeled outside” and that he was “trying to get home,” continued in the affidavit.

When asked about how the slider doors operate, a spokesperson with Sheriff’s Office told KXAN they cannot discuss security protocols.

On top of his murder charge, Jones is now facing an escape from custody charge. He was originally booked into the Travis County Jail on Dec. 19, 2016, after authorities say he killed Magdalena Ruiz, 35, while she was sitting on the couch with Jones’ father watching the Cowboys game. On the night of the stabbing, police say they found Jones lying naked in the grass a few blocks from the apartment.