APD: Man ‘under the influence’ attacks child, 3, in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who, police said, appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance was wandering an east Austin neighborhood throwing children’s bicycles before he turned violent Wednesday night.

Dominique Gaines, 28, was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Vintage Hills Cove after police were called when he allegedly hit a 3-year-old child.

The child’s mother told police she was outside with them when Gaines, who she didn’t know and had not seen in the neighborhood before, approached and hit her child, knocking them off their bike, which pinned them to the ground. According to the affidavit, the child received a one-inch cut above their right eye which caused swelling. First responders transported the child to Dell Children’s Medical Center for further evaluation.

A neighbor child who had been taking the trash out witnessed the attack and told police a similar story.

Witnesses on scene helped officers locate Gaines who was unable to answer their questions, mumbling only a few words due to unknown intoxication.

Gaines was arrested on charges of injury to a child and is being held on a $30,000 bond in the Travis County Jail.

