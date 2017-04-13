Wife of New Braunfels church bus driver killed in crash dies days after his funeral

Murray Barret, bottom left, with his family. (Courtesy: Barrett Family)
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A New Braunfels family has had to deal with two deaths in the span of a few days.

Murray Barrett, 67, was driving a bus full of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels parishioners on March 29 near Garner State Park when a pick-up truck slammed into them, killing Barrett and 12 of his passengers. Barrett was laid to rest on April 8.

Three days after her husband’s funeral, Dianne Barrett unexpectedly passed away. The San Antonio Express-News reports New Braunfels emergency crews were called to Barrett’s home on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, First Baptist New Braunfels said, “We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dianne Barrett. We continue to pray for our Lord’s mercy and comfort for our church family members who continue to grieve.”

The lone survivor in the bus was released from the hospital last week. The driver of the truck, Jack Young, was hospitalized and later released. Records indicate Young told authorities he had taken pills before the crash.

