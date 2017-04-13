VIDEO: SUV slams into vehicles waiting at Houston toll booth

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Harris County Toll Road Authority in Houston released jaw-dropping video of a deadly crash that happened at one of its tolls last month.

The video shows the moment a Dodge Durango slammed into a car, pushing it into the back of a pickup truck that had a trailer attached. The pickup truck and car were both in line at the toll booth around 9:12 p.m. on March 30.

Harris County deputies say the driver of the Durango was approaching an EZ tag lane but lost control and went into the cash lane. The driver of the car died at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the Durango suffered serious injuries and the pickup truck had minor injuries. The driver who caused the crash showed no signs of being impaired, but witnesses told police he had been driving erratically before the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.