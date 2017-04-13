VIDEO: 4-year-old dodges bullets as suspects fire shots into barbershop

NBC News Published:
Child dodges bullets at Arizona barbershop (NBC News photo)
Child dodges bullets at Arizona barbershop (NBC News photo)

CHANDLER, AZ (NBC News) — A 4-year old girl was nearly shot while playing in an Arizona barbershop.

This video from a security camera inside the shop shows the child hanging around near the front windows.

What no one inside knew at the time was that three men had just had a verbal dispute in the tattoo parlor next door.

When the men left the tattoo shop and drove off, one man, Michael David Hart, 23, allegedly fired at least three rounds towards the tattoo parlor.

Instead of hitting the intended target, the gunshots struck the barbershop, narrowly missing the young girl. She suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Hart and Rafael Santos, 21, were arrested on Tuesday.

They were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges that could include aggravated assault and endangerment.

