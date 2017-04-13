Trump-brand hotel in Dallas called off

Associated Press Published:
The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

DALLAS (AP) — A deal to build a new Trump-brand hotel in Dallas has been abandoned.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said Thursday that the president’s company told the developer not to pursue the deal with the city council.

The project’s developer, Mike Sarimsakci, declined to comment.

City council member Philip Kingston, who opposed the project, said Sarimsakci told him and another council member this week that he was switching to another hotel operator because of local concern “about the Trump name.”

Sarimsakci signed a letter of intent for a Scion hotel in a redeveloping section of downtown. Scion is a new brand that the Trump Organization is trying to roll out. It would feature lower prices than the luxury Trump Hotels and cater to a younger audience.

