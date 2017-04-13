Travis County D.A. and Austin police chief talk new ‘use of force’ policies

Dash camera footage of Breaion King's arrest in June 2015. The officer here is grabbing King out of her car. (Austin Police Department)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced that not every use of force case involving an officer will be presented to a grand jury.

The Civil Rights Division will respond to an officer-involved shooting scene, observe an investigation and be around to ask questions about the handling of a case, taking an objective look to determine if an officer committed a crime. The unit will also respond to any ‘use of force’ case.

D.A. Moore and Austin Police Chief Manley were at KXAN the next day to discuss the changes.

“I think it’s a bold move on her part to take this on,” Manley said. “I think it’s going to allow the system to operate more quickly.” Chief Manley said. D.A. Moore discussed best practices with the Austin Police Department before making the announcement.

A major concern is how the District Attorney’s office will remain impartial when they work with police every day.

“You trust me every single day to make these decisions with regards to all criminal offices,” D.A. Moore said. “That’s our job. That’s my constitutional authority, to say, ‘Is there evidence here of a crime.’ I believe it that it’s important for the elected district attorney to be accountable to the public for the decisions we make.”

“I think there is a strong incentive to make sure that you are being impartial that when you’re vetting these cases, you’re making the appropriate decisions,” Chief Manley said. “Although I do understand some of the concerns that have been expressed by some folk, I do think impartiality is built into it just by the fact you’re an elected official.

