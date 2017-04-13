Top Notch Leather Craftsmanship at Domain NORTHSIDE

The smell of rich leather, unique merchandise and top notch craftsmanship will make you love walking into Will Leather Goods. We dropped by their new location at Domain NORTHSIDE to check it out.

Leather and Light

Their Leather & Light Collection showcases their lightest weight leather in five beautiful silhouettes with impeccable style and grace. Crafted with glazed vegetable tanned leather, each bag is finished with a hot paraffin wax, creating a semi-shine luster that catches and reflects light. The collection uses minimal hardware and design details, putting the leather in the spotlight. To get this dimensional finish, they handwork the leather in the final processing, drawing on Will Adler’s deep expertise. Each bag is also fully lined with thoughtfully-appointed interior pockets. The beautiful and feminine styles come in five subtle shades that will complement the wearer’s style for years to come.

Kantha, their best selling, one-of-a-kind tote

Industrious workers at sari factories in India would take home the scraps of fabric and build them into panels, using a “Kantha” stitch to make quilts – a necessity for comfort and warmth. On a recent trip to India to practice meditation, Will brought home 200 vintage Kantha quilts and designed reversible totes; to show the beauty of each side of the panels. With each piece being inherently unique, Will invites you to Discover your Will by selecting the bag that calls to you – to celebrate your individuality.

Business card case

Over the last 35 years, William Adler’s philosophy has never changed: Create unique and beautiful leather goods that evoke a sense of nostalgia. After decades of establishing himself as a leather expert, Adler launched The William Collection in August 2015. Inspired by the rugged elegance and reinforced construction of World War II era leather satchels, map storage tubes and locking briefcases, the collection is an homage to superior craftsmanship.

Will Leather Goods at Domain NORTHSIDE is located at 11701 Domain boulevard, suite 160. For store hours and more details, go to WillLeatherGoods.com.

