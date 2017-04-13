Texas Tribune on voter ID law, sanctuary cities

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Another busy week in Texas politics. Texas Tribune’s Alana Rocha sat down with KXAN on Thursday to recap the decision on the controversial voter ID law as well as the sanctuary city bill at the Texas State Capitol.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi ruled for a second time that Texas’ strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities. The judge likened the ballot-box rules in Texas to a “poll tax” meant to suppress minority voters. She is still holding to that conclusion after an appeals court asked her to go back and re-examine her findings.

The Texas law requires voters to show one of seven forms of identification at the ballot box. That list includes concealed handgun licenses but not college student IDs.

In regards to the sanctuary city bill, the House Committee passed a scaled-down version of the bill.

“The similarities between the two [House versus Senate bill], the House version still subjects sheriffs, constables, police chiefs, to a class A misdemeanor if they fail to cooperate with immigration officials,” explained Rocha.

 

