Texas insurance commissioner David Mattax dies of cancer

Associated Press Published:
David Mattax (Courtesy: Texas Insurance Commission)
David Mattax (Courtesy: Texas Insurance Commission)

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax has died of cancer.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Thursday that he was mourning “the loss of a friend, a colleague and a distinguished public servant” who “truly dedicated his life and career to the state of Texas.”

Abbott appointed Mattax insurance commissioner — tasked with overseeing Texas’ insurance industry — in 2015.

Mattax previously spent 23 years in the attorney general’s office, including litigating high-profile redistricting cases while Abbott was serving as attorney general until being elected governor.

Abbott’s successor as attorney general, Ken Paxton, said in his own statement that Mattax “made everywhere he worked a better place and impacted the lives of the people with whom he worked.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s