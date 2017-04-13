San Marcos residents asked to report storm-damaged property

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — At least three homes, Bonham and Bowie elementary schools and the San Marcos Public Library were damaged in Tuesday’s storm and flooding.

Now the city of San Marcos is asking for your help filling in the missing pieces to find out the extent of the storm damage on residents’ property.

Anyone who had damage to their property in Tuesday’s storm are asked to fill out a survey on the city website, which asks multiple choice questions to gauge the extent of damage and asks for any photos you might have of your damaged property.

The storm swept through San Marcos around noon, bringing several inches of rain, 70 mph winds and pea-sized hail. While the Blanco and San Marcos rivers did not go into flood stage, and no neighborhoods were evacuated, first responders had to rescue around 50 people stranded in high water.

Around 1,300 power outages were recorded, with crews working until 3 a.m. Wednesday to restore power to neighborhoods. Ten areas around town required heavy equipment to remove debris and around 25 low water crossings had to be barricaded.

River parks are open and undamaged, but swimmers are urged to use caution when entering the San Marcos River.

In preparation for future storms and flooding, San Marcos residents can sign up for emergency alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org.

San Marcos flooding April 11, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery High water near Saddlebrook Housing in San Marcos. (Courtesy: Hunter Trout) San Marcos home with water pooled at garage door (Report It: Brandon Funderburke) Kyle, Texas weather at FM 150 & Hwy 21 (ReportIt/Melissa Haros) Retention pond in San Marcos (Report It: Brandon Funderburke) High water in San Marcos. (Report It: Ariel Koska) san marcos flooding on April 11, 2017. (Courtesy: @haleyhelenbro) High water in San Marcos. (Report It: Ariel Koska) Water rescue at 123 and I-35. (Courtesy: Luis Leiva) Downed trees on Barbara Drive in San Marcos. April 11, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Downed trees on Barbara Drive in San Marcos. April 11, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon) Flooded car in San Marcos on April 11, 2017 (Courtesy/Edith Bedolla) Flooding at Old Gin Road at Redwood in San Marcos. (Report It: Marina Tristan) Parkway Grande Apartments in San Marcos on April 11, 2017. (Report It: Kristen Kelley) Flooding on Juarez Street in San Marcos. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)