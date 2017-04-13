Public restrooms considered for Downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN)- The city of Austin wants to hear from you about a pilot program to install public toilets downtown.

They are holding a community forum at the Townlake Center at 721 Barton Springs Rd Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The forum will be inside Assembly Room 130. Free parking is available at the Palmer Events Center for anyone going to the meeting.

Those who can’t attend the meeting in person, can text “restroom” to 512-643-5627 and share their answers to the questions being asked at the public meeting. The feedback will be shared with other city departments and decision-makers as the resolution moves forward and plans are finalized. If you have additional questions, please call 512-972-5024.

The city says the toilets are meant to help families with young children, seniors, bikers, runners, the homeless as well as late night crowds.