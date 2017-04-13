Police chase with sports car ends in SH 71 rollover near Spicewood

By Published:
The crash resulting from a police chase involving a silver car at State Highway 71 and Paleface Ranch Road (Courtesy/Kye Kolar)
The crash resulting from a police chase involving a silver car at State Highway 71 and Paleface Ranch Road (Courtesy/Kye Kolar)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A sports car whipped by motorcycle deputies on Paleface Ranch Road Thursday afternoon, speeding at more than 100 miles per hour.

The deputies gave chase at around 11:15 a.m., but lost sight of the Nissan 350Z before learning it ran a red light on State Highway 71.

A witness told KXAN the driver in the Nissan ran the red light after seeing the motorcycle deputy make a U-turn. The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Ramirez, then swerved into oncoming traffic to get around cars stopped at the red light. That’s when Ramirez T-boned the pickup truck, the witness said.

Ramirez, 28, was arrested on outstanding warrants, and additional charges are pending. Austin-Travis County EMS say the injuries were minor and the people involved the crash were standing and walking around.

The suspect being taken into custody after speeding away from deputies on Paleface Ranch Road and crashing into a track on SH 71 (Courtesy/Kye Kolar)
The suspect being taken into custody after speeding away from deputies on Paleface Ranch Road and crashing into a track on SH 71 (Courtesy/Kye Kolar)

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s