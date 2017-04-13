Police chase with sports car ends in SH 71 rollover near Spicewood

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A sports car whipped by motorcycle deputies on Paleface Ranch Road Thursday afternoon, speeding at more than 100 miles per hour.

The deputies gave chase at around 11:15 a.m., but lost sight of the Nissan 350Z before learning it ran a red light on State Highway 71.

A witness told KXAN the driver in the Nissan ran the red light after seeing the motorcycle deputy make a U-turn. The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Ramirez, then swerved into oncoming traffic to get around cars stopped at the red light. That’s when Ramirez T-boned the pickup truck, the witness said.

Ramirez, 28, was arrested on outstanding warrants, and additional charges are pending. Austin-Travis County EMS say the injuries were minor and the people involved the crash were standing and walking around.