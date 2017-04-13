Perks for TABC top brass scrutinized by House investigations committee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top brass at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission were asked some tough questions by the House Committee on General Investigations and Ethics.

It all started when our media partners at The Texas Tribune uncovered an internal photo. It showed top agency officials riding in an airplane holding beer describing how they were excited to go to a conference in California, put on by regulators and the alcohol industry itself.

It was made on state time, by state employees, to be an option in a PowerPoint presentation. That brought lawmakers’ attention to Executive Director Sherry Cook.

She became a commissioned peace officer in 2009. That comes with an increase in pay, a handgun, an assault rifle, a bulletproof vest, a badge and a state-issued vehicle and gas card she uses to get to work and back home; all as the top business administrator in the agency. Committee Chair Rep. Sarah Davis, R-West University Park, was skeptical of Cook’s role in that position, as well as of several missing state-issued cars.

“Are you not worried that $75,000 worth of state vehicles are not captured in your vehicle inventory, on the information that you provide to the comptroller?” asked Davis.

“It’s something that I’m definitely going to look at and get the answer to,” responded Cook.

Deputy Executive Director, Ed Swedberg, is also a commissioned peace officer and says it helps to better understand the ongoing and undercover operations of the people below him.

“It allows me to do my job better in terms of training, equipping, and staffing those positions, developing policies and overseeing the day to day operations of those police officers,” he said.

Now, key lawmakers are investigating whether perks help them in their professional or personal lives.

We also learned today, the agency’s executive director is under an on-going investigation from within the department.

A TABC spokesperson declined an interview with KXAN after the hearing, telling us Thursday’s testimony speaks for itself. Last week, the Texas House of Representatives banned the agency from using tax dollars for out-of-state travel.