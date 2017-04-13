Mail thief used master key to steal personal info from hundreds in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mail thief will spend more than 5 years in prison for using a master key to steal mail and personal information from hundreds in Austin.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced the sentencing of David Akharume Afenkhena, 55, on Thursday.

Ordered to pay close to $51,000 in restitution, he will be placed on supervised release for 3 years after finishing his term in prison. On Jan. 23, Afenkhena pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

He admitted in 2016 to using a U.S. Postal Services “arrow key” — used by USPS employees to access mailboxes, a type of master key — to gain access to apartment complex mailboxes in and around Austin.

Afenkhena would then change the victims’ mailing address to mailboxes he had access to, using the stolen personal identification information to open credit card accounts and bank accounts in their name, associated with new fraudulent addresses.

The man didn’t stop there. The Department of Justice says he then filed fraudulent income tax returns in order to receive refund checks in the mail. “The ability to use the mail in a safe and secure manner is at the core of the Postal Inspection Service’s mission. When criminals use the mail to defraud, Postal Inspectors will not hesitate to ensure they are brought to justice,” said Inspector in Charge Adrian Gonzalez.

Anyone who believes their mail has been stolen can file a theft complaint at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service website.