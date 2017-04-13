‘Light of Hope’ event works to prevent child abuse, raise awareness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last year, Texas Child Protective Services completed 166,753 investigations that confirmed 58,664 children were victims of abuse or neglect in the Lone Star State. More than 200 children in Texas died due to abuse or neglect last year.

CPS is joining with local governments, community groups, service organizations, activists and other partners to spotlight preventing, recognizing and reporting child abuse. April is also national child abuse prevention month.

“Light of Hope” is a free event Thursday night and open to the public at the Carver Branch Library at 1161 Angelina St. from 5-7 p.m.

