LASA aims to diversify campus with new recruiting, application process

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After criticism over a lack of diversity at one of the top-ranked high schools in the U.S., the Liberal Arts and Science Academy has implemented changes to the application process.

The first group of students to experience the changes were incoming freshmen for the 2017-2018 school year who recently received their acceptance letters. LASA principal Stacia Crescenz says the administration didn’t make it any easier to get in.

“Knowing the cut score, the bar did not go lower,” said Crescenzi.

Out of the 585 eighth graders who applied, only 367 were accepted.

For the first time, LASA looked at race, economic status and cast out a wider net with recruiting. Crescenzi says 50 past and current LASA parents were trained and dispatched to all low-income Title One middle schools to meet one-on-one with potential students for six weeks, and mentored them through the application process.

“They were really trying to sort of level the playing field since many of the students that apply have parents who went to college and have gone through application processes in the past, whose kids are at a bit of an advantage,” said Crescenzi.

LASA also changed the acceptance ratio by taking the top 80 percent of students with the highest scores. The other 20 percent came down to a combination of race, where they live, and their ability to achieve success in the face of difficult circumstances.

The racial differences of the current freshman class and the incoming freshman can be seen in a side-by-side comparison:

“We really want to have a campus that better reflects the diversity of Austin as a city because that’s what’s best for students in the classroom, all students in the classroom,” said LASA principal Stacia Crescenzi.

The toughest LASA critic on the school board, Dr. Ted Gordon, says he’s encouraged by the data.

“I think it’s a good step forward, and it shows what can be done if you get serious,” said Dr. Gordon. “But it’s a shame it took so long.”

He hopes LASA will continue working on the application process, and wants to see the incoming freshman class and those that come after remain that way until graduation.

