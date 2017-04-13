Highland Park Elementary archery team, fresh off state, aiming for natinoals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The celebrities of Highland Park Elementary school are a team of sharp shooters fresh off their best accomplishment to date

“It says second place, the place our school finished in,” Zac Kahn, a fifth grader at Highland Park said, pointing at the team’s trophy. “I finished 5th of all elementary school boys.”

Kahn’s classmate, Anika Patel, placed fourth in the girls’ division.

The program is only in its fifth year. Tthe Scottie Shooters have shot more than 150,000 arrows since the program’s inception. The practice paid off, leading them to a second-place finish in the state.

“It was a lot to get ready for,” Patel said. “We were all pretty scared, but then when we started shooting, we all figured out that it was ok.”

The poise behind the line has these 5th graders shooting for an even bigger prize.

“We have bragging rights,” Kahn said. “We can say oh yeah, yeah we just qualified for nationals.”

Joining a contingent of archers in the country, there’s little doubt these kids will be ready.

To help fund the team’s trip to Louisville, Kentucky for nationals in May, they’ve set up a YouCaring account.