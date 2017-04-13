Healthy Meals with Plenty of Flavor

A good bowl has everything you need. When it’s from Snap Kitchen it comes in a variety of flavors, and is packed with filling nutrition. Claire Siegel visited us in studio with the rundown. She showed off their new collaboration of bowls that have different global cuisines. Such as the tex-mex chicken bowl that is great for recovery, and ant-inflammation. Next is the meatball and kimchi stir fry bowl, that is great for gut health. Last is the Mediterranean mezze bowl, that is packed with antioxidants so you can eat for beauty. There are eight Snap Kitchen locations serving the Austin area.

Go to https://www.snapkitchen.com/ for more information.