Healthy Meals with Plenty of Flavor

By Published:

A good bowl has everything you need.  When it’s from Snap Kitchen it comes in a variety of flavors, and is packed with filling nutrition. Claire Siegel visited us in studio with the rundown.  She showed off their new collaboration of bowls that have different global cuisines. Such as the tex-mex chicken bowl that is great for recovery, and ant-inflammation.  Next is the meatball and kimchi stir fry bowl, that is great for gut health.  Last is the Mediterranean mezze bowl, that is packed with antioxidants so you can eat for beauty. There are eight Snap Kitchen locations serving the Austin area.

 

Go to https://www.snapkitchen.com/ for more information.

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s