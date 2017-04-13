Get your taxes sent ASAP, there are no extended post office hours in Austin

Related Coverage Tax center offering to do taxes for free

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re one of those people that loves waiting in line at the post office or waiting until the last possible second to files your taxes, you might be up a creek on April 18.

You might consider learning how to E-file because that’s the reason post offices across Austin will close at their normal time on tax day.

“With more people filing income tax returns electronically, the Post Office has seen a significant decline in mail volume from last minute tax filers,” said Postmaster Tom Billington.

The retail window at the Austin General Mail Facility located at 8225 Cross Park Dr. will close at 5:30 p.m., however, mail deposited in the outside collection boxes and inside lobby drops will be collected at 12 a.m. on April 19 but will receive an April 18 postmark. This will not be the case at any other post office in the city.

Filers are being reminded to make sure your return has proper postage, as the Internal Revenue Service will not be picking up the tab.

For customers needing postage for completed returns, Self Service Kiosks are located at the following Austin Post Office locations.

Downtown Austin – 823 Congress Ave. Suite 150, Austin, TX 78701

West Austin , 2418 Spring Ln., Austin, TX 78703

South Congress , 3903 S Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78704

Central Park , 3507 N Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78705

North Austin , 4300 Speedway, Austin, TX 78705

General Mail Facility Austin , 8225 Cross Park Dr., Austin, TX 78710

Chimney Corners , 3575 Far West Blvd., Austin, TX 78731

Lake Travis , 2110 Ranch Road 620 S, Lakeway, TX 78734

Mockingbird , 7310 Manchaca Rd., Austin, TX 78745

Westlake , 3201 Bee Caves Rd., Suite 120, Austin, TX 78746

Oakhill , 6104 Old Fredericksburg Rd., Austin, TX 78749

North Austin , 900 Blackson Ave., Austin, TX 78752

Northcross , 7700 Northcross Dr., Austin, TX 78757

Bluebonnet , 1822 W Breaker Ln., Austin, TX 78758

Balcones , 11900 Jollyville Rd., Austin, TX 78759

The minimum purchase at an SSK is $1, and only debit and credit cards are accepted.

If you still need help filing your taxes, Foundation Communities is offering assistance at several Austin locations up until the April 18 deadline. To be eligible for the free tax preparation services, you have to earn less than $55,000 a year.