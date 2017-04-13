Father of Texas State student dragged by bus files lawsuit

Jordin Taylor (Facebook photo)
Jordin Taylor (Facebook photo)

MARTINDALE, Texas (KXAN) – A number of Texas State University fraternities, sororities and a party bus company are all facing a lawsuit following the death of a Texas State student last October.

Jordin Taylor’s body was found at Cool River Ranch on Oct. 30 after a Halloween party. According to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was found under the rear axle of the bus after being dragged more than 500 feet. The bus is owned and operated by the Skyline Party Bus company.

Taylor’s father, Freddie Taylor, is now filing a lawsuit claiming wrongful death and gross negligence. The lawsuit claims there were between 2,000 and 3,000 people in attendance at the Halloween party with a limited number of security personnel.

According to the lawsuit, “It is believed that Jordin was run over by one or more party buses transporting attendees to the event and then dragged along a gravel road, causing her to suffer blunt force head trauma and severe scrapes.”

Those named in the lawsuit are Skyline Party Bus Co., LLC, Burleson SMTX Properties, LLC, Gabriel Wilson, Brandon Burleson, B&B Shuttles, LLC dba B&B Transportation, VCD San Marcos River, LLC, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha Zeta Theta Chapter, Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega Iota Alpha Chapter, Kappa Alpha Order, Kappa Alpha Order Epsilon Iota, Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, and Delta Tau Delta Zeta Delta Chapter.

In January, Texas State University suspended four fraternities saying that disciplinary actions were taken due to conduct involving alcohol at the party where Taylor died. The fraternities will be suspended anywhere between two and five years.

