Enhanced lighting coming to downtown I-35 underpasses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After complaints and even a recent assault under Interstate 35, the Austin City Council is responding to safety concerns along some of the city’s underpasses.

The two parking lots under the I-35 overpass between East Sixth and East Eighth Streets are federally owned lots, but fall under the city’s control through an inter-local agreement. According to the agenda, the Austin Transportation Department, in cooperation with Texas Department of Transportation, received approval to use parking lot revenues for underpass lighting along the I-35 corridor.

The goal is to improve driver safety along underpasses at Holly Street, Cesar Chavez Street, Fourth, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, and 15th Streets.

“A safe crossing would be huge for everybody,” Antonio Madrid told KXAN. “I definitely see people are traversing I-35 more often than they ever have in the past, I grew up here.”

That includes people like Chad Cotton, who work in the area. “Pretty much every day I walk through I’m on this bike path here,” he said, pointing to the path on Fourth St. “I’ve never really had a problem with the lighting underneath this bridge.”

But in the last year, 46 complaints were made to Austin 311 about the underpasses, involving collisions and hit and runs.

“We can definitely use a lot more lighting and just kind of beautification in general,” Madrid said. “I love this part of town and I’m always crossing from east to west so you know, making that a safe advantage.”

“We do hear concerns about wanting more lighting in that area, and so this is definitely going to respond to those concerns,” Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo said, explaining the move not only targets driver and pedestrian safety, but hopes to deter crime. “It will make it safer for everybody who’s in that area.”

“It’s one of those things where I-35 divides us to a certain extent. We have to take small steps to kind of stitch the city back together if we can,” Madrid said. “With that, city infrastructure just needs to keep up.”

The transportation department says construction is scheduled to begin this summer and wrap up by fall.